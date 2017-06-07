The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Climbs To No. 3 On Billboard 200

By Rami Abou-Sabe

50 years after the release of The Beatles’ masterwork Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the record has reentered the Billboard 200. Claiming the third spot, Sgt. Pepper’s moved 75,000 copies last week – falling in behind Bryson Tiller’s True to Self (107,000 copies), and Kendrick Lamar’s Damn (84,000 copies).

When excluding streaming numbers, Sgt. Pepper’s climbs to the top spot with 71,000 sales compared to Tiller’s 47,000 for True to Self.

Billboard considers the 50th anniversary reissue an extension of the original 1967 release. Since Nielsen began tracking album sales in 1991, The Beatles have moved a staggering 4.89 million copies of Sgt. Pepper’s.

1969’s Abbey Road sits at No. 123 on the Billboard 200, selling nearly 5.4 million copies since ’91. Even more impressive, the 1968 White Album ranks at No. 169 with 12.8 million copies sold in the Nielsen-era.