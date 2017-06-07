Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 7 in Classic Rock History

In 2008 Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin joined the Foo Fighters onstage at Wembley Stadium. What two songs did the ‘super-group’ do?

“Rock and Roll” and “Ramble On.”

