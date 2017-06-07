Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 7 in Classic Rock History

In 2008 Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin joined the Foo Fighters onstage at Wembley Stadium. What two songs did the ‘super-group’ do?
ANSWER: “Rock and Roll” and “Ramble On.”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 7th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1963: The Rolling Stones released their very first single, a cover of Chuck Berry’s “Come On”.
- 1969: Blind Faith played a free concert in London’s Hyde Park. It is estimated that over 120,000 people showed up to see the super group featuring Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker from Cream, as well as Steve Winwood from Traffic. The gig became the only English appearance from the band.
- 1970: The Who performed their rock opera “Tommy” at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera House.
- 1980: The Grateful Dead performed their first of two nights at their “15th Anniversary Celebration” in Boulder, CO.
- 1993: A groundbreaking ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame took place. Pete Townshend, Billy Joel and Chuck Berry attended.
- 1999: Rod Stewart visited the New York Stock Exchange. He was supposed to ring the opening bell, but he arrived late. Instead, he tossed soccer balls out onto the floor!
- 1970: Checking the WZLX ticket stash, Traffic played the Boston Tea Party in 1970.
- 1986: “Summer Jam 1986 Part 1″ took place at Kingston Fairgrounds in NH. The all-day show featured performances by Blue Oyster Cult, Blackfoot, Foghat and the Outlaws.