Baseball Cards Worth Over $500,000?

Karlson & McKenzie spoke to Brian Dent of the Mile High Card Company in Colorado about the man that found extremely rare baseball cards in a family members attic.

Brian explained to the guys how the phone call went down and where people can see them now on his website. Brian went over the rare baseball one’s expecting one set to go for in the $400,000-500,000 dollar range!

The basketball cards sold for $120,000. He believes it will all go for around $850k.

Pete then brought up his little collection and how back in the day, people went after the bubblegum and not the card inside. Brian explained why that was. They explained how everyone should go into attics and take a peek at what they might find.

Oh yeah, those cards worth a ton…they were just given to the nephew that contacted him.

Hear the whole interview and then run into your family members attic looking for some old cards.

