When is Kevin Karlson Returning?

This morning Kevin checked back in with us for latest on his recovery from emergency gallbladder surgery over the weekend.

We got his side of some of the story along with Mrs. Karlson for her side on their trip to the doctor that included a bucket and spilled Gatorade.

Kevin also revealed that a certain part of his body hasn’t been working the way he wants.

Hear all the sick talk and find out when he’s coming back to the studio to push our buttons.

