Two Things That Will Get You Kicked Out of a Bar

June 6, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Bar, bar fight, Pete McKenzie, Sam

Pete’s daughter Sam was out and about over this past weekend and was at a bar in Medford where some craziness went down.

She witnessed not one but TWO people getting kicked out of a bar for reasons that ridiculous.

One guy got kicked out for trying to set a booth on fire while another was kicked out for threatening to kill an employee of the bar.

Hear the tale from Sam and the actual bartender that had to deal with most of it that night.

