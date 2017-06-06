Pete Townshend & Billy Idol Announce Brief ‘Classic Quadrophenia’ Tour

By Hayden Wright

Pete Townshend translated The Who’s iconic rock opera Quadrophenia into an orchestral arrangement called Classic Quadrophenia in 2015 with support from Billy Idol and tenor Alfie Boe. The trio will take their symphonic piece on the road for limited engagements this September. A total of four shows will take place in New York, Los Angeles and Lenox, Massachusetts beginning September 2.

It’s the first time Classic Quadrophenia—based on the iconic 1973 album—will be performed on this side of the Pond.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing Classic Quadrophenia stateside through the month of September,” Townshend said. “Melding the contrasting sounds of Quadrophenia with a symphony has been a really unique and powerful way to reach a wide audience of classical and pop music lovers alike. I couldn’t be more excited to see it continue in the U.S.”

For both New York shows, Townshend and company have booked the prestigious Metropolitan Opera House.

Thrilled to be joining Classic Quadrophenia with Pete Townshend and @AlfieBoe! livemu.sc/QuadropheniaTo… https://t.co/cD5DassdBl —

Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) June 06, 2017

Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia: For more ticket information, visit Live Nation.

9/2 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

9/9 – New York, NY @ Metropolitan Opera House

9/10 – New York, NY @ Metropolitan Opera House

9/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre