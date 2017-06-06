Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Pete McKenzie Has Gas Problems…

June 6, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: gas, natural gas, Pete McKenzie

Pete was informed by his wife that there’s a smell of gas somewhere in the house. Pete couldn’t smell but his wife did.

He ended up calling a plumber to come check it out. Pete ended up talking to him for the show about the problem and other plumber related issues like the dreaded plumber’s crack everyone is not a fan off.

We then found out that someone claimed Pete sounded like Keith Richards when he laughs.

Listen to decide for yourself.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

