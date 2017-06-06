Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 6 in Classic Rock History

Bob Seger played Great Woods on this night in 1996. In what year did that venue in Mansfield, MA become known as the Tweeter Center?

1999 – July 9th, to be exact.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 6th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1962 : The Beatles entered Abbey Road Studios for the first time. The session was for the Fab Four to audition for George Martin. He’d sign the band the next month and produce nearly all of their recorded music together.

1964 : The Rolling Stones played at the State Fair in San Antonio, Texas, on the second stop of their first U.S. tour. The band didn't do that well, as only 200 people showed in a stadium built for 19,000.

1971 : John Lennon and Yoko Ono showed up onstage to jam at a Frank Zappa concert at New York's Fillmore East. The jam was recorded and became part of John's "Somewhere in New York City" album.

1987 : East German youth gathered at the wall to hear a West German concert performed by David Bowie, which prompted clashes between the police and the crowd.

1992 : David Bowie and wife Iman repeated their wedding vows in Florence after learning that their first ceremony in Switzerland wasn't legal.

1993 : Pete Townshend won a Tony award for Best Original Score for the musical "Tommy".

2006: Singer, songwriter and keyboardist Billy Preston, who played with both the Beatles and the Stones, passed away. He died of complications from kidney failure.

