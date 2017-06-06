Boston Emissions 6/4/17: usLights, Blindspot, Lily Black, Boketto the Wolf, Silver Screams, Spaces for Two, Scissorfight, til tuesday, Eternals

L I N K S

| HOW TO CONTACT THE SHOW |

Follow Boston Emissions on Social Media: +Facebook | +Twitter | +Instagram | +Tumblr

Online at @bostonemissions

#bostonemissions #therockofboston #radioon



Local Music Venues | Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle

_____________________________________________________________________

*When sending music to the show, please include what songs are clean for radio. Often times when I email bands this question while preparing the show on Sunday, I do not get a response back in time to add to the playlist. Songs should be clean or edited for airplay.

If I don’t hear back, I will likely skip it. Thank you.

_______________________________________________________________

Local Songs of the Week + 6/4/2017

All new songs added to the show each week appear on the playlist and local songs of the week.

Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played on the radio. Or do nothing. I notice that too.

3] FiDEL – Ain’t Got All Night

https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com

2] Psychic Dog – In the Dark

https://psychicdog.bandcamp.com

1] Test Meat – If You Wanna

testmeat.bandcamp.com

–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Show Will Rule, a night for Mike Oliver, a huge supporter of local music who’s been sick, his friends are coming together to support him – featuring Scissorfight, Worshipper, Hey Zeus, the Humanoids (show is still on, Test Meat aren’t playing as Darryl recovers from recent surgery) | Event link

Boston Emissions Playlist – Sunday, June 4, 2017

The Humanoids – Heavy Metal

Scissorfight – Blizzards, Buzzards, Bastards

–Tuesday, June 20 at ONCE Ballroom Somerville for Mike Oliver Benefit & Appreciation Party with Worshipper, The Humanoids, Hey Zeus

Watts – She’s So Electric

–Sat, June 10 at Fury’s Dover, NH with Petty Morals, Wheel of Awesome

Aloud – You Will Know

–They are a West Coast band now

Blindspot – Like A Stone (an Audioslave cover, in memory of Chris Cornell)

–Thurs, June 8 at The Scooper Bowl in Boston’s City Hall Plaza from 6-8pm

–Fri, June 30 at Great Scott with No Hugs, Colbis the Creature, Bear Salon



Lily Black – Leave Me Alone (Cavedogs cover!)

–Sat, June 17 Make Music Harvard Square, Cambridge – in the pit

https://lilyblack.bandcamp.com

Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind

–Friday, June 23 BLOWW’s Summah Stunnah! at Middle East Cambridge with Math the Band, Blame Shifters

Til Tuesday – What About Love

usLights – Fumes from waes, 2017



Boketto the Wolf – Losing My Cool

https://bokettothewolf.bandcamp.com/



Eternals – Ordinary Sin

Spaces for Two – Strange Holiness

–Weds, June 7 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Freak On, Blackletter, The Shallow End Divers

http://www.spacesfortwo.com/music

Silver Screams – Mean Something

https://silverscreams.bandcamp.com



Horse Mode – Highly Respected and Esteemed Acquaintances

–Mon, 6/5 Koto Salem Mass with The Digs, Graneros, A Minor Revolution

Mean Creek – Do You Know?

OldJack – Parade — new music soon

–Sat, June 10 at Atwood’s, Inman Square in Cambridge

The Rationales – Radio

–Fri, June 9 at Atwood’s Cambridge with Tim Gearan

Helium – Superball

–Sat, June 10 at Sinclair Mary Timony Plays Helium

Lindsey Starr and the Chemical Smile – Evil

Kave Kraft – For Life

Parlour Bells – Celebrities on Ice, recorded live on Boston Emissions, 2016

Blackbutton – Still Kids, recorded live on Boston Emissions, 2013

Camden – Talking About You, recorded live on Boston Emissions, 2014

Sunday Summer Sessions return.

Coming up: Corin Ashley, Parlour Bells, Field Day, Stephen McDonald, Field Day, No Small Children and much more