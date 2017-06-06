Boston Emissions 6/4/17: usLights, Blindspot, Lily Black, Boketto the Wolf, Silver Screams, Spaces for Two, Scissorfight, til tuesday, Eternals

L I N K S
Local Songs of the Week + 6/4/2017
All new songs added to the show each week appear on the playlist and local songs of the week.
3] FiDEL – Ain’t Got All Night
https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com
2] Psychic Dog – In the Dark
https://psychicdog.bandcamp.com
1] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Show Will Rule, a night for Mike Oliver, a huge supporter of local music who’s been sick, his friends are coming together to support him – featuring Scissorfight, Worshipper, Hey Zeus, the Humanoids (show is still on, Test Meat aren’t playing as Darryl recovers from recent surgery) | Event link
Boston Emissions Playlist – Sunday, June 4, 2017
The Humanoids – Heavy Metal
Scissorfight – Blizzards, Buzzards, Bastards
–Tuesday, June 20 at ONCE Ballroom Somerville for Mike Oliver Benefit & Appreciation Party with Worshipper, The Humanoids, Hey Zeus
Watts – She’s So Electric
–Sat, June 10 at Fury’s Dover, NH with Petty Morals, Wheel of Awesome
Aloud – You Will Know
–They are a West Coast band now
Blindspot – Like A Stone (an Audioslave cover, in memory of Chris Cornell)
–Thurs, June 8 at The Scooper Bowl in Boston’s City Hall Plaza from 6-8pm
–Fri, June 30 at Great Scott with No Hugs, Colbis the Creature, Bear Salon
Lily Black – Leave Me Alone (Cavedogs cover!)
–Sat, June 17 Make Music Harvard Square, Cambridge – in the pit
https://lilyblack.bandcamp.com
Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind
–Friday, June 23 BLOWW’s Summah Stunnah! at Middle East Cambridge with Math the Band, Blame Shifters
Til Tuesday – What About Love
usLights – Fumes from waes, 2017
Boketto the Wolf – Losing My Cool
https://bokettothewolf.bandcamp.com/
Eternals – Ordinary Sin
Spaces for Two – Strange Holiness
–Weds, June 7 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Freak On, Blackletter, The Shallow End Divers
http://www.spacesfortwo.com/music
Silver Screams – Mean Something
https://silverscreams.bandcamp.com
Horse Mode – Highly Respected and Esteemed Acquaintances
–Mon, 6/5 Koto Salem Mass with The Digs, Graneros, A Minor Revolution
Mean Creek – Do You Know?
OldJack – Parade — new music soon
–Sat, June 10 at Atwood’s, Inman Square in Cambridge
The Rationales – Radio
–Fri, June 9 at Atwood’s Cambridge with Tim Gearan
Helium – Superball
–Sat, June 10 at Sinclair Mary Timony Plays Helium
Lindsey Starr and the Chemical Smile – Evil
Kave Kraft – For Life
Parlour Bells – Celebrities on Ice, recorded live on Boston Emissions, 2016
Blackbutton – Still Kids, recorded live on Boston Emissions, 2013
Camden – Talking About You, recorded live on Boston Emissions, 2014
Sunday Summer Sessions return.
Coming up: Corin Ashley, Parlour Bells, Field Day, Stephen McDonald, Field Day, No Small Children and much more