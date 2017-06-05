Metalhead Mike Gets Morbid Over Kevin’s Surgery

During the Buzz Off at Gillette Stadium, the show was hosting and having fun in the parking lot where games and music were being played for everyone.

The day before though, we found out that Kevin had emergency surgery to have his gallbladder taken out.

Mike decided to ask a couple listeners what they thought of Kevin in case, you know, spring of death strolled into his hospital room.

Hear the awkward questions and answers.

What’s your favorite moment of Kevin?

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.