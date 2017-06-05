How is Kevin Karlson Doing After Emergency Surgery?

What a weekend for Kevin Karlson. Friday he had some fun with plenty of beers but then on Saturday morning, it took a drastic and painful turn.

Kevin was on his way to an event in pain and lasted only 5 minutes before he had to turn around to drive to the South Shore Hospital. His gallbladder wanted out so it was Emergency surgery time.

We had him on this morning to check up on him to see how he is doing. He seemed to be in good spirits although he did say he was still throwing up and needed more blood work done.

Listen to find out when he’ll be back on the show.

