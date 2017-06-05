Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 5 in Classic Rock History

On this night in 2001, U2 began a four-night stand at the Fleet Center in Boston. What was that tour called?

“The Elevation Tour”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 5th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1959 : Bob Dylan graduated from High School Hibbing, Minnesota. He’d attended, then leave college and eventually make his way to New York city where he’d begin his legendary career.

1971: Grand Funk Railroad sold out Shea Stadium in 72 hours. That would be good enough to break the record The Beatles held.

1977: Alice Cooper's snake, a pet and part of his stage act, suffered a fatal bite from a rat that he was being fed. Cooper held auditions and found a replacement snake who was named Angel.

2004: Ted Nugent and country superstar Tobey Keith performed for U.S. troops in Baghdad as part of a U.S.O. Tour.

2006: The new Cars guitarist Elliot Easton broke his collarbone in a traffic accident while on the band's inaugural tour. That would force cancellation of most of the new Car's summer tour.

