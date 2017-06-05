Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 5 in Classic Rock History

June 5, 2017 1:00 AM

On this night in 2001, U2 began a four-night stand at the Fleet Center in Boston. What was that tour called?

ANSWER: “The Elevation Tour”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 5th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1959: Bob Dylan graduated from High School Hibbing, Minnesota. He’d attended, then leave college and eventually make his way to New York city where he’d begin his legendary career.
  • 1971: Grand Funk Railroad sold out Shea Stadium in 72 hours. That would be good enough to break the record The Beatles held.
  • 1977: Alice Cooper’s snake, a pet and part of his stage act, suffered a fatal bite from a rat that he was being fed. Cooper held auditions and found a replacement snake who was named Angel.
  • 2004: Ted Nugent and country superstar Tobey Keith performed for U.S. troops in Baghdad as part of a U.S.O. Tour.
  • 2006: The new Cars guitarist Elliot Easton broke his collarbone in a traffic accident while on the band’s inaugural tour. That would force cancellation of most of the new Car’s summer tour.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash:

  • 1992: Peter Frampton played Hampton Beach Casino in 1992.
  • 1997: Frampton was back to Hampton Beach as a part of Ringo Starr’s all-star band at Harbourlites.
  • 2001: U2 began the first show of a 4-night stand at the Fleet Center.
