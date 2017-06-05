Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 5 in Classic Rock History

On this night in 2001, U2 began a four-night stand at the Fleet Center in Boston. What was that tour called?
ANSWER: “The Elevation Tour”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 5th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1959: Bob Dylan graduated from High School Hibbing, Minnesota. He’d attended, then leave college and eventually make his way to New York city where he’d begin his legendary career.
- 1971: Grand Funk Railroad sold out Shea Stadium in 72 hours. That would be good enough to break the record The Beatles held.
- 1977: Alice Cooper’s snake, a pet and part of his stage act, suffered a fatal bite from a rat that he was being fed. Cooper held auditions and found a replacement snake who was named Angel.
- 2004: Ted Nugent and country superstar Tobey Keith performed for U.S. troops in Baghdad as part of a U.S.O. Tour.
- 2006: The new Cars guitarist Elliot Easton broke his collarbone in a traffic accident while on the band’s inaugural tour. That would force cancellation of most of the new Car’s summer tour.
Checking the WZLX ticket stash:
- 1992: Peter Frampton played Hampton Beach Casino in 1992.
- 1997: Frampton was back to Hampton Beach as a part of Ringo Starr’s all-star band at Harbourlites.
- 2001: U2 began the first show of a 4-night stand at the Fleet Center.