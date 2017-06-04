Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 4 in Classic Rock History

In 1994 Aerosmith played the massive Castle Donnington hard rock festival in the U.K. What was the popular name of the festival?
ANSWER: Monsters of Rock.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 4th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1975: The Rolling Stones became the first rock and roll artists to reap Russian record royalties.
- 1986: A L.A. judge ruled that the movie and Broadway show “Beatlemania” was too much like the real Beatles, so the producers were forced to pay about 10 million dollars to the Beatle-owned Apple Corps limited.
- 1992: The U.S. Postal Service announced that people preferred the “younger” Elvis stamp design over the older “Vegas-style” choice. More than one million people cast their ballots for the younger Elvis stamp.
- 1997: The Faces bassist Ronnie Lane died of multiple sclerosis. He was 51. He did a cool CD with Pete Townshend-rough mix.
- 2004: Eric Clapton launched his Crossroads Guitar festival in Dallas, TX. The three-day event, included guitar clinics, jam sessions, and All Star concerts, as fundraisers for his Crossroads Centre Rehab Facility in Antigua.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash…
- 1974: Allman Brothers band played the Providence Civic Center.
- 1978: Also at the Civic Center, it was Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Sweet and Rainbow.
- 1978: The Kinks were at the Music Hall.
- 1994: Aerosmith played the Castle Donnington Festival in England.