Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 3 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople. When he left the band to go solo, what did the group call itself?
ANSWER: Mott
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 3rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople, and it’s the birthday of the late Billy Powell of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who died in 2009.
- 1972: The Rolling Stones began their seventeenth tour with a performance at the Canadian Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia.
- 1998: Van Halen cancelled a show at the Docks Club in Hamburg, Germany, after a piece of ceiling plaster fell and hit Alex Van Halen during sound check. He suffered a bruised arm.
Checking the WZLX ticket stash:
- 1978: It was the Charlie Daniels band, The Cars, and Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at the Cape Cod Coliseum.
- 1979: Ted Nugent rocked the Boston Garden.