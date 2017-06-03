Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 3 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople. When he left the band to go solo, what did the group call itself?

Mott

Happy birthday to Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople, and it’s the birthday of the late Billy Powell of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who died in 2009.

