Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 3 in Classic Rock History

June 3, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople. When he left the band to go solo, what did the group call itself?

ANSWER: Mott

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 3rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • Happy birthday to Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople, and it’s the birthday of the late Billy Powell of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who died in 2009.
  • 1972: The Rolling Stones began their seventeenth tour with a performance at the Canadian Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia.
  • 1998: Van Halen cancelled a show at the Docks Club in Hamburg, Germany, after a piece of ceiling plaster fell and hit Alex Van Halen during sound check.  He suffered a bruised arm.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash:

  • 1978: It was the Charlie Daniels band, The Cars, and Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes at the Cape Cod Coliseum.
  • 1979: Ted Nugent rocked the Boston Garden.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live