Who on the Karlson & McKenzie Show Is Taking Chantix?

Jackson informed the show that he is now taking the drug Chantix to quit smoking.

Pete was not happy about the fact that he is taking it during the show. Why? Well there are many, many side effects to the drug that can negatively impact the show.

We went over the side effects with him. We got into how he got it and why is he taking it now.

Have any stories taking it? Let us know!

