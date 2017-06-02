We Talk Donuts & Amy Schumer with Mark Normand

It’s National Donut Day and it so happens that we had Mark Normand in studio to promote his shows at Laugh Boston this weekend.

Mark did get a donut on the way in so we discussed what he got compared to what Pete had.

Kevin then brought up how he opened up for Amy Schumer in Boston. Mark said he was bombing half way through the set that night then turned it around.

The interview then got a little weird because Kevin then pressed Mark on whether he was seeing Amy since her break up.

Hear the whole thing and go see Mark at Laugh Boston.

