Tom Scholz On Boston Concerts: “Everything Is Analog”

By Tim Staskiewicz

With WZLX’s 32nd Anniversary Show with Boston with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts less than two months away, Boston front man Tom Scholz felt it was a good time to check in with Chuck Nowlin and give us an update on the Hyper Space Tour.

“It’s going awesome, we are going where no band has gone before,” Scholz told Chuck in an interview on Thursday. “We are making a warp jump in rock music concert presentation.”

As an MIT alum, Scholz has some technology and gizmos up his sleeve that he claims enhances the show further than any other band.

“The idea was to present music live with the same kind of quality you heard on the studio productions,” he explained. “To do that, required an awful lot of new equipment that had to get developed over the years. So we carry a very unusual array of gear.”

Scholz admits that the proprietary gear that the band carries with them in the back line at shows has had a jaw-dropping effect on many seasoned roadies and technicians. But while there has been a lot of advances, there is nothing digital about the show at all.

“We are pure analog, we are probably the only big production, live act that you can see and hear in complete analog, everything is analog,” Scholz boasts. “Nobody else uses analog gear anymore, and it’s too bad, because the difference is astounding! We had the misadventure of trying a digital console on one trip and it was awful, and we never made that mistake again!”

As for the show, “It’s two hours and ten minutes of really unusual and surprising concert music. Of course, we play all the Boston hits that people expect to hear,” says Scholz. “It’s been going really, really well for us.”

The 32nd WZLX Anniversary Concert with Boston and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts hits the TD Garden on July 13th, 2017. Tickets are on-sale now through LiveNation.com.