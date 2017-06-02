Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Pete McKenzie’s Drunk Spelling Bee

June 2, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: drunken spelling bee, national spelling bee, Pete McKenzie, Spelling

Pete was at a local drinking establishment and realized that the National Spelling Bee was going on so he decided to have his own version of it called the Drunken Spelling Bee.

Before we got to that audio, we talked to a caller that found the spelling bee more exciting than the NBA Finals.

We get to the audio were Pete talked to a couple of ladies that had some fun trying to spell words.

Pete explicitly told them that he wouldn’t have a definition or anything for them and what was the first question? You got it. Hear the Drunken Spelling Bee, play along and let us know if you could do it.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

