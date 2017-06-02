Clogging Up The Senseless Survey

Kevin might have hung up accidentally on the woman he had on the line for the survey so we dialed her back up. Not sure if that was a sign of things to come.

After the warm up questions, Kevin asked If you did one of those wine and paint nights, would you be really good at wine? The woman immediately said she didn’t understand the question asking if he was from the Census.

Kevin got through a few questions before asking How much of your week is spent unclogging toilets? She exclaimed “Oh My God” so Kevin assumed she is the one doing the clogging.

Hear the awkward and quick survey.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.