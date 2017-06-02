Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 2 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts! In 1964, the drummer wrote a children’s book about what iconic musician?
ANSWER: Charlie Parker. The book was called “Ode to a High-Flying Bird”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 2nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: The Rolling Stones appeared on U.S. television for the first time on “The Les Crane Show.”
- 1978: Bruce Springsteen released his fourth album “Darkness on the Edge of Town”. (10 Things You Didn’t Know)
- 1988: James Brown’s wife Adrienne claimed diplomatic immunity while fighting numerous traffic violations under the grounds that she was married to the godfather of soul.
- 1989: 48-year old Bill Wyman of the Stones married 19-year old Mandy Smith. They divorced 17 months later.
- 1993: Aerosmith began the Get a Grip tour in Topeka, Kansas.
- 2006: Former Grateful Dead and Tubes keyboardist Vince Welnick died. He was 55.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Rod Stewart played the Boston Garden in 1979!