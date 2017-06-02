Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 2 in Classic Rock History

June 2, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts! In 1964, the drummer wrote a children’s book about what iconic musician?

ANSWER: Charlie Parker. The book was called “Ode to a High-Flying Bird”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 2nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1964: The Rolling Stones appeared on U.S. television for the first time on “The Les Crane Show.”
  • 1978: Bruce Springsteen released his fourth album “Darkness on the Edge of Town”. (10 Things You Didn’t Know)
  • 1988: James Brown’s wife Adrienne claimed diplomatic immunity while fighting numerous traffic violations under the grounds that she was married to the godfather of soul.
  • 1989: 48-year old Bill Wyman of the Stones married 19-year old Mandy Smith. They divorced 17 months later.
  • 1993: Aerosmith began the Get a Grip tour in Topeka, Kansas.
  • 2006: Former Grateful Dead and Tubes keyboardist Vince Welnick died. He was 55.
  • Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Rod Stewart played the Boston Garden in 1979!
