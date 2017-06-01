Watch Elton John And Jack White Improvise An Entire Duet

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jack White and Elton John have teamed up for a rollicking new blues tune titled “Two Fingers of Whiskey.”

Recorded as part of the upcoming film, The American Epic Sessions, the scene finds John and White huddled around a piano in a dimly lit studio. John, tasked with improvising a new song based off lyrics written by longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, punches out a jaunty melody as he unleashes a full-bodied tone. White accompanies with falsetto harmonies and a pair of fuzzy guitar solos.

The film documents a number of musicians including Beck, and Nas, as they cut American standards and new tunes to vintage recording equipment. The full-length feature is a follow-up to the multi-part PBS documentary American Epic that aired last month.

The American Epic Sessions airs June 6th on PBS, while the film’s soundtrack arrives on CD and digital download June 9th. A vinyl release will shortly follow from White’s Third Man Records on June 16th.

Watch the jangly duet up top.