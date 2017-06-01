The Woop Woop Senseless Survey

This Thursday edition of the Survey, a man picked up the phone to deal with the senselessness Kevin was about to give him in the form of questions which was kicked off with the question Did you know that your large man breasts can take 5 years of your life? It caught the man off guard so Kevin went on to ask if he was so rich he had gold dust in his house. He didn’t to his knowledge.

Did you ever think how scared the first woman was to have twins? He never thought about that.

The guy seemed really calm through all these questions but finally chuckled when Kevin asked if he uses his bully button like a dipstick to see how fat he is.

Towards the end though, Kevin asked a question about the Insane Clown Posse asking what his favorite song was. He actually gave a song title so Kevin asked him if he was a Juggalo (the term for their obnoxious fans) so then went on to say “woop woop” and thankfully ended there.

