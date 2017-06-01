Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 1 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Ron Wood. A masterful lead guitarist in the Rolling Stones, why did Ronnie leave his guitar at home and play the bass in the Jeff Beck Group, according to him?
ANSWER: Because it’s Jeff Beck – who would ever need another guitarist in the band?
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for June 1st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: Speaking of The Stones, the band members arrived at JFK airport for their 1st tour of the U.S.
- 1967: One of the greatest albums in classic rock history, The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was released in England. The album marked a music business first by being certified gold on the day of its release with advance orders of 500,000 copies.
- 1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono recorded “Give Peace a Chance” during their bed-in for peace at a hotel in Montreal.
- 1973: Paul McCartney’s music found its way to the big screen when his song “Live & Let Die” premiered along with the James Bond movie of the same name.
- 1975: Ron Wood celebrated his 28th birthday by officially joining The Rolling Stones at a concert in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
- 1977: Emerson, Lake & Palmer launched a very expensive North American tour at Cobo Hall in Detroit, Mich. The trek featured a 70-piece orchestra and cost $200,000 a week to keep on the road.
- 1987: The CD version of Sgt. Pepper’s was released.
- 1992: Rod Stewart and his wife model Rachel Hunter had their first child, Renee, in London.