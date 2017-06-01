Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: June 1 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Ron Wood. A masterful lead guitarist in the Rolling Stones, why did Ronnie leave his guitar at home and play the bass in the Jeff Beck Group, according to him?

Because it’s Jeff Beck – who would ever need another guitarist in the band?

