Are Karlson & McKenzie Smarter Than a 6 Year Old?

A 6 year old is in the National Spelling Bee competition this year and we have audio of her and her mom talking about how she made it.

Edith Fuller is the little girl and made a huge debut at 290 with a hard word. Kevin thinks it’s absurd to have someone that young in the tournament.

Jackson interjected that he was part of a spelling bee when he was younger but screw up surprise in the state finals using a “Z” instead of an “S” at the end.

Moving on…we decided to play the word that little Edith got on her first try and see if the show could spell it.

Listen to find out if they could spell it and feel better about yourself.

