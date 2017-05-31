What Would the Karlson & McKenzie Show Lick for $20?

Kevin came across an article on Buzzfeed that asked what would you like for twenty dollars so he wanted to ask everyone on the show which included a bonus game of Guess That Licker.

Kevin read off random things on the list from your friend’s foot to a stranger’s phone to a dog.

Other items were a dollar and underwear at a store that maybe have been tried on.

Pete then threw one a couple clips of famous movies where a character was making the sound of licking from Rudolph to Silence of the Lambs.

Listen to play along and let us know what you tallied up in $20 bills.

