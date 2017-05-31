Summer of 9 to 5: Win Tickets Every Hour, Every Weekday, from 9am-5pm on ZLX!

What Would the Karlson & McKenzie Show Lick for $20?

May 31, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: guess that licker, lick

Kevin came across an article on Buzzfeed that asked what would you like for twenty dollars so he wanted to ask everyone on the show which included a bonus game of Guess That Licker.

Kevin read off random things on the list from your friend’s foot to a stranger’s phone to a dog.

Other items were a dollar and underwear at a store that maybe have been tried on.

Pete then threw one a couple clips of famous movies where a character was making the sound of licking from Rudolph to Silence of the Lambs.

Listen to play along and let us know what you tallied up in $20 bills.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live