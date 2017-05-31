The Tortilla Senseless Survey

Kevin was trying to ring someone up and it went right to voicemail on the first try so a do over was in order and a woman picked up the line to deal with all the survey questions. She asked what number was she calling which was obviously hers.

First senseless question was were you so high that you stopped at a stop sign for 20 minutes waiting for it to turn green? She said no pretty quickly and Kevin moved on. Another question was would you agree sneaking alcohol tow work would be easier if it was in your stomach to which she asked if this was a joke.

A few more questions later she said these questions are ridiculous. From using your hands while eating to clacking tongs together before using them, she wasn’t impressed but when Kevin asked if she bedazzled her remote, she hung up after her answer.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.