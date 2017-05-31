Pete McKenzie Caves to Demands On The Air Conditioner

Pete has been dealing with his wife complaining about not having an air conditioner in the house for those hot nights that randomly come before summer is supposed to come.

Well Pete is now having air conditioning installed today throughout the house to enjoy just for a few months.

Heather brought up how in the past when they did any upgrading to their previous homes, they moved so they think it’s a trigger.

Kevin brought up how it happened to him with a pool and Pete said for him was jury duty. Pete brought up the old days when he just had a small fan and Kevin mentioned how his family only had one AC as a kid.

Kevin said he wants to sleep in a cold room with blankets but Heather likes sleeping sweaty. Too much info?

Listen and decide if he went overboard.

