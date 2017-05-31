Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 31 in Classic Rock History

Legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was born on this day. He died in 1980 after drinking himself to death. How old was he?
ANSWER: 32 years old
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 31st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1948: Legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was born on this day. He died in 1980.
- 1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono continued their bed-in for peace at a hotel in Montreal, one day before recording “Give Peace a Chance”.
- 1976: The Who were entered into the Guinness book of world records as the world’s loudest band when their gig at the Charlton Athletic Football Club in England registered 120 decibels.
- 1985: Bruce Springsteen released “Glory Days” as another single from the Born in the USA album.
- 1990: Seinfeld premiered on NBC-TV as a summer series in the middle of its first season.
- 2000: The Guess Who, featuring Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, reunited for a tour and album.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Van Morrison was back at the Boston Tea Party in 1968 for a second night…The Velvet Underground played the legendary Tea Party a year later…and in 1975 it was Bad Company at the Music Hall.