Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 31 in Classic Rock History

May 31, 2017 1:00 AM

Legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was born on this day. He died in 1980 after drinking himself to death. How old was he?

ANSWER: 32 years old

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 31st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1948: Legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was born on this day. He died in 1980.
  • 1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono continued their bed-in for peace at a hotel in Montreal, one day before recording “Give Peace a Chance”.
  • 1976: The Who were entered into the Guinness book of world records as the world’s loudest band when their gig at the Charlton Athletic Football Club in England registered 120 decibels.
  • 1985: Bruce Springsteen released “Glory Days” as another single from the Born in the USA album.
  • 1990: Seinfeld premiered on NBC-TV as a summer series in the middle of its first season.
  • 2000: The Guess Who, featuring Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, reunited for a tour and album.
  • Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Van Morrison was back at the Boston Tea Party in 1968 for a second night…The Velvet Underground played the legendary Tea Party a year later…and in 1975 it was Bad Company at the Music Hall.
