Laughing Her Way Through Senseless Survey

Kevin was able to ring up a woman who sounded like she was tired or was impersonating Hooks from the Police Academy. If you don’t know that reference, look it up.

From Did you know that its proper etiquette in a gender neutral bathroom to leave the seat at a 45 degree angle? Which got a laugh in agreement which lead into Do you like to establish dominance over old people by yelling “BINGO” when you don’t really have it?

When Kevin asked Do you think its sad that trees cut down to make Jenga blocks are repeatedly forced to relive their own death? She kept laughing but asked if this was a joke.

She did think Despite it being the main reason to drink, why is it that we’ve never seen a sad alcohol commercial? Was a good one though but apparently, she couldn’t handle it all because she hung up in the middle of this question: What do you think of this new superhero: The Delagater. He shows up in a suit and tie and screams “This looks like a job for someone else”

