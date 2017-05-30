How Did Metalhead Mike’s Date Go At Boston Calling?

Last week Metalhead Mike was offered up to 3 dates at one point from different sources. One was the daughter of a listener and two others that called in.

Well one of the women that called in was Anna and Mike took her to Boston Calling on Sunday.

Everything sounded like it was going great including Mike and Anna’s run in with Angie C who desperately wanted to know how it was going.

Hear that discussion and what might come of this date before Mike heads on to another possible date night.

