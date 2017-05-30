Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 30 in Classic Rock History

Lou Reed played the Paradise Theater on this night in 1979. What album had he released the month before?
ANSWER: “The Bells”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 30th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1966: The Beatles released the “Paperback Writer” single. It featured the B-side “Rain”, which popularized the use of “backmasking”, or vocals and music recorded backward onto a forward track.
- 1969: The Beatles released the single “The Ballad of John and Yoko” in England. The song featured only John Lennon and Paul McCartney singing & playing the music.
- 1971: Three dozen Grateful Dead fans were treated for hallucinations caused by LSD they had unwittingly ingested when the drug was used to spike an apple drink served at a concert in San Francisco. Although members of The Dead were suspected of supplying the drug, they were not formally accused.
- 1980: Carl Radle, best-known as the bass player for Derek and the Dominos died of a chronic kidney problem. He was 37 years old.
- 1997: Neil Young was forced to cancel a European tour after deeply cutting his index finger while slicing a sandwich. His doctors told him he wouldn’t be able to play the guitar while the wound was healing.
- Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Van Morrison played the Boston Tea Party for the first of three nights in 1968…And in ’79 Lou Reed performed at The Paradise.