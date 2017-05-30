Boston Emissions 5/28/1/7: Memorial Day Blocks of Boston – Jennifer Trynin, Tanya Donelly, Buffalo Tom, Bad Rabbits, Dambuilders, Piebald, Choke Up

L I N K S
Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle
*When sending music to the show, please include what songs are clean for radio. Often times when I email bands this question while preparing the show on Sunday, I do not get a response back in time to add to the playlist. Songs should be clean or edited for airplay.
If I don’t hear back, I will likely skip it. Thank you.
Local Songs of the Week +5/28/2017
All new songs added to the show each week also appear on the local songs poll each week. Vote, tell your friends, share info about the show, get played more on the radio.
3] FiDEL – Ain’t Got All Night
https://fidelrock.bandcamp.com
2] Psychic Dog – In the Dark
https://psychicdog.bandcamp.com
–Friday, May 26 at O’Brien’s Allston with When Particles Collide, Powerslut, The Knock Ups
1] Test Meat – If You Wanna
testmeat.bandcamp.com
–Tues, June 20 ONCE Ballroom, Somerville – Show Will Rule, a night for Mike Oliver, a huge supporter of local music who’s been sick, his friends are coming together to support him – featuring Scissorfight, Worshipper, Hey Zeus, the Humanoids | Event link
Send your new music to make it on the Local Songs of the Week next week!
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, May 28, 2017
I put the call out for Memorial Day weekend blocks, thanks for the great requests! Send more for next week.
Breeders – Saints from Last Splash, 1993
Breeders – Divine Hammer
Breeders – Do You Love Me Now?
Belly – Gepetto from Star, 1993
Tanya Donelly – Heart of Gold from Cinnamon Girl – American Laundromat Records’ tribute to Neil Young, 2008
Tanya Donelly – Pretty Deep from Lovesongs for Underdogs, 1997
Dambuilders – Shrine from Encendedor, 1994
Dambuilders – Burn This Bridge from Against the Stars, 1997
Brilliantine – Experimental Lifestyle from My Life and the Beautiful Game
Buffalo Tom – Sunday Night from Sleepy Eyed, 1995
Buffalo Tom – Sodajerk from Big Red Letter Day, 1993
Buffalo Tom – Taillights Fade from Let Me Come over, 1992, Fort Apache days
Jen Trynin – Go Ahead from Gun Shy Trigger Happy, 2005
Jen Trynin – One Year Down from Cockamamie, 2006
Jen Trynin – Better Than Nothing from Cockamamie, 2006
Bad Rabbits – Neverland from Stick Up Kids, 2009
Bad Rabbits – Fall In Love from American Love, 2013
Bad Rabbits – Sextape (Deftones)
Carissa Johnson – You Lost You
–Thurs, June 1 at O’Brien’s Allston with Heavy Necker, Sundrifter
Loveless – Go
Piebald – American Hearts
Choke Up – My Oh My
The Upper Crust – Persona Non-Grata
–Sun, June 11 at Thunder Road, Somerville with the Dwarves