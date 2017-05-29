Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 29 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1971, the Rolling Stones single “Brown Sugar” reached #1 on the U.S. charts. What “Sticky Fingers” song did the band put on the B-side in America?

“Bitch”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!