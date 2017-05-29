Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 29 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1971, the Rolling Stones single “Brown Sugar” reached #1 on the U.S. charts. What “Sticky Fingers” song did the band put on the B-side in America?
ANSWER: “Bitch”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1965: The Rolling Stones ended their third U.S. tour with two shows at New York’s Academy of Music.
- 1970: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young played the Garden on this night in 1970.
- 1971: The Rolling Stones’ single “Brown Sugar” hit #1 on the U.S. charts.
- 1973: Columbia Records president Clive Davis was fired for misappropriating company funds. Cbs sued Davis for $100,000 including an alleged $20,000 in company money he spent on his sons bar mitzvah – Davis moved ahead to form the highly successful Arista Records.
- 1981: Bruce Springsteen performed in London for the first time in six years.
- 1991: Steve Winwood was in an accident, but not injured, when his tour bus was sideswiped by an oncoming truck in Ohio.
- 2002: former Van Halen frontmen David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar launched the “Song for Song: The Heavyweight Champs of Rock’n’roll” tour in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
- 2006: David Bowie made a guest appearance at the first show of David Gilmour’s three-night stand at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It was Bowie’s first appearance in nearly two years. David Crosby and Graham Nash also took part in the performance.
- Checking out the WZLX ticket stash: Crosby Stills and Nash played the Garden in 1970…And in 1979 Cheap Trick was at the Boston Music Hall!