Boston Calling: Tool Gets Political, Calls Out ‘Snowflakes’ On Memorial Day Weekend

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Tool closed out the three-day Boston Calling music festival just before 11:00 PM on Sunday night (May 28). Bruising, towering riffs thundered out across the crowd of thousands as a bevy of lasers filled the sky and disturbing visuals dripped down the flanking screens.

Midway through a career-spanning setlist, reclusive frontman Maynard James Keenan quieted the raucous crowd and took to the microphone. “As artists, we interpret and report, that’s our job. We are merchants of emotion,” Keenan announced.

“We have the privilege to do that because of active and former law enforcement and military defending our right to do so,” the Army vet said to loud cheers on Memorial Day Weekend.

“Those of you who are law enforcement and military, your job is to defend our right to act like whining, entitled snowflake assholes,” Keenan continued. “Snowflakes, your job is to respect that I’m fucking doing that for you.”

As the crowd delivered lukewarm applause, seemingly unsure if they were being insulted or praised, Keenan offered his final message of unity.

“Divided we fall. Don’t believe the hype dumb-dumbs, we’re all in this together.”