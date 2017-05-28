Summer Kickoff: 80s Memorial Day Weekend | Summer of 9 to 5 Starts Tuesday

Sunday Morning Blues: May 28th, 2017

May 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Midnight Special
Willie and the Poor Boys
Creedence Clearwater Revival

Working on a Building
Blue Ridge Rangers
John Fogerty

True Religion
Burgers
Hot Tuna

Late Blues
Stormy Monday
T-Bone Walker

Pick Your Poison
Pick Your Poison
Selwyn Birchwood

Drink Whiskey & Shut Up
Nitro Burnin Funny Daddy
Brian Setzer

Must Have Been the Devil
Goin’ Home
Racky Thomas Band

Evil Hearted Woman
25 Blues Masters (Box)
Lightning Hopkins

Wolf Den
Wolf Den
Danielle Nicole

Burning Point
Revolution Come…Revolution Go
Gov’t Mule with Jimmie Vaughan

Rock Me Baby
Crossroads Revisited
Eric Clapton, BB King, Buddy Guy & Jimmie Vaughan

Jazz Man
Fire on the Floor
Beth Hart

Worried Mind
Moving On
John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers

I Need Your Lovin’
Pierced Arrow
The Rides

She Walks Right In
Hook, Line and Sinker
Roomful of Blues

Slip Away
One More Try: An Anthology
Gregg Allman

Just Before the Bullets Fly
Hard Truth
Coco Montoya

