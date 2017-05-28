Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 28 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to John Fogerty! Immediately after leaving Credence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty released a solo album credited to what mythical band?
ANSWER: The Blue Ridge Rangers
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 28th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1977: Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt drove to Philadelphia to see Elvis Presley in one of his final live performances, less than 24 hours after Bruce won a lawsuit against his former manager Mike Appel.
- 1981: The Clash performed the 1st of 7 concerts at Bonds Discotheque in New York City. Fire Marshals moved in to close the club after thousands of fans jammed the place way past the legal limit.
- 1983: U2, The Pretenders, David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, and Van Halen were among the many acts that performed at the 3-day US Festival (pronounced “us”, not U.S.) in San Bernardino, California.
- In the WZLX ticket stash…Genesis played Foxboro Stadium in 1992!