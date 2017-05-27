Co-Founder of the Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman Dead at 69

Gregg Allman, singer, songwriter, and founding member of the legendary Allman Brothers Band has died. Allman was 69.

Allman “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia,” according to a statement posted to his official website.

“Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years,” the statement continued. “During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

The rock and blues staple was diagnosed with Hepatitis C in 1999, and most recently went through a liver transplant in 2010.

Allman’s health had been in speculation in recent months, having just cancelled his entire 2017 tour back in March of this year. The rocker also cancelled dates in the final months of 2016 due to a vocal cord injury.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve had to do in a long, long, time,” he wrote at the time. “I’ve been on the road for 45 years because I live to play music with my friends for my fans. As much as I hate it, it’s time for me to take some real time off to heal.”

No official cause of death has been reported at this time.

