Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 27 in Classic Rock History

Led Zeppelin played the Boston Tea Party on this evening in 1969. Was it the band’s first appearance in Boston?
ANSWER: No; the band played a few nights at the Tea Party in January 1969 on its first tour of the States.
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 27th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1963: Bob Dylan released his breakthrough album, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.
- 1973: The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England, home of a band known as The Beatles, was demolished. The club had closed due to financial problems.
- 1979: John Lennon and Yoko Ono took out full page ads in several newspapers entitled “A Love Letter from John & Yoko to People who Ask Us What, When, and Why,” to let their fans know what they’d been up to the past few months.
- 1988: Def Leppard performed in Anchorage, Alaska to launch the third North American leg of their massive Hysteria world tour.
- 1994: The Eagles performed their first live show in over a decade as they kicked off the Hell Freezes Over tour at Irvine Meadows in Laguna Hills, California.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: Led Zeppelin was at the Boston Tea Party for the first of three nights in 1969, and in ’71 it was Emerson, Lake and Palmer at the Hatch Shell with Edgar Winter!