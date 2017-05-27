Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 27 in Classic Rock History

Led Zeppelin played the Boston Tea Party on this evening in 1969. Was it the band’s first appearance in Boston?

No; the band played a few nights at the Tea Party in January 1969 on its first tour of the States.

