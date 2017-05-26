The 2017 Classic Rock Classic Senseless Survey

From the clubhouse out in Wayland Country Club for the Classic Rock Classic, Kevin was able to dial up someone using their phone surprisingly and someone actually picked up the phone.

The first senseless question he had was using pepperoni staples to keep the cheese from sliding off the pizza. The man thought it was a stupid idea so Kevin followed up with an excuse for being late is that I don’t how to tell time. He didn’t think it was a good excuse.

But when Kevin asked if owning Hoarders DVD’s makes you a hoarder, he started to question what was going on.

It didn’t go well from there because when Kevin asked would you be surprised to learn that old people think about when the mail is going to come, he dropped an “f” bomb on him and hung up shortly after.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.