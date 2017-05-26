Summer Kickoff: 80s Memorial Day Weekend | Summer of 9 to 5 Starts Tuesday

Kevin Karlson’s Wife Doesn’t Like His Car

May 26, 2017 8:30 AM
Thursday night during the Celtics game, Kevin’s wife came into his TV room (they watch their shows on different TV shows at night) which startled him because he didn’t know what was going to come out of her mouth which they speculated on.

She finally asked him if he could get a new muffler because it keeps waking her up in the early morning. Kevin went over the particulars of his car. Jackson pulled Kevin’s car around and Mike used his microphone to hear the muffler.

They had an issue with Jackson reving the engine but after that was done, Kevin didn’t think it sounded that bad. Mike said he didn’t see any holes in the muffler so Kevin said it was the pipes.

Hear the whole thing and let us know what you think.

