Karlson & McKenzie Asks Cha Chi Why Sgt. Peppers Is So Important

While we are at Wayland for the Classic Rock Classic, Cha Chi was in the house so Kevin wanted to know why this super deluxe edition of Sgt. Peppers that came out is such a big deal.

Cha Chi told him it was a big deal because of all the outtakes which Kevin wanted to know who listens to that. Cha Chi gave a little history of why it’s important to him.

They then switched to our visit to Ernie Boch Jr’s headquarters where there was special Beatle’s Apple plaque around his office Cha Chi loved and wanted to take.

Hear it all and decide if you’ll go pick up the new super deluxe version the Beatles are putting out.

