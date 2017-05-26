Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 26 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Stevie Nicks. The singer and her guitarist boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac after the departure of what member?
ANSWER: Guitarist Bob Welch
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1969: John and Yoko Lennon who had staged a “Bed-In for Peace” two months earlier in Amsterdam, staged another one, this time in Montreal. It lasted eight days.
- 1972: The Grateful Dead performed its final show of the Europe ’72 tour in London at the Strand Lyceum.
- 1973: The song “Frankenstein” by the Edgar Winter Group hit #1 in the States.
- 1973: The Beatles’ album “The Beatles 1967-1970,” better known as “The Blue Album,” was the number one selling album in America.
- 1976: An inebriated Jimmy Page and Robert Plant harassed first-class passengers aboard a transatlantic British airways flight. Telly Savalas and Dudley Moore were among the passengers.
- 1986: Paul McCartney was listed as the most successful musician in history in the Guinness Book of World Records.
- 1990: Angela Bowie filed suit against ex-husband David Bowie for $56 million.
- 2008: Sir Paul McCartney received an honorary doctorate from Yale.
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash: The Outlaws played Cape Cod Coliseum in 1979.