Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 26 in Classic Rock History

May 26, 2017 1:00 AM

Happy birthday to Stevie Nicks. The singer and her guitarist boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac after the departure of what member?

ANSWER: Guitarist Bob Welch

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1969: John and Yoko Lennon who had staged a “Bed-In for Peace” two months earlier in Amsterdam, staged another one, this time in Montreal. It lasted eight days.
  • 1972: The Grateful Dead performed its final show of the Europe ’72 tour in London at the Strand Lyceum.
  • 1973: The song “Frankenstein” by the Edgar Winter Group hit #1 in the States.
  • 1973: The Beatles’ album “The Beatles 1967-1970,” better known as “The Blue Album,” was the number one selling album in America.
  • 1976: An inebriated Jimmy Page and Robert Plant harassed first-class passengers aboard a transatlantic British airways flight. Telly Savalas and Dudley Moore were among the passengers.
  • 1986: Paul McCartney was listed as the most successful musician in history in the Guinness Book of World Records.
  • 1990: Angela Bowie filed suit against ex-husband David Bowie for $56 million.
  • 2008: Sir Paul McCartney received an honorary doctorate from Yale.
  • Checking the WZLX ticket stash: The Outlaws played Cape Cod Coliseum in 1979.
