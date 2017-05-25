Rolling Stones Guitarist Ronnie Wood Treated for Lung Lesion

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood had a lung lesion successfully removed, his spokesperson said. Wood, who turns 70 next week, is expected to make a complete recovery.

Doctors discovered the early stage lesion in a medical exam and immediately took action. Most likely, Wood will not need any further treatment for the condition. The Rolling Stones plan to proceed with their upcoming European tour as scheduled. Dates will begin in September.

Wood replaced Mick Taylor in the band in 1975.