Paul Simon and Stephen Colbert Update ‘Feelin’ Groovy’ for Scary 2017

By Hayden Wright

If you read the news, you might not feel very groovy about the state of the world. Climate change, terrorism, political divisions and geopolitical instability may have you feeling distinctly un-groovy. Paul Simon stopped by The Late Show to update the Simon and Garfunkel classic “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)” for the Trump administration, casting the featherweight chorus in sharp relief with what’s really going on in the world.

“Hello lamppost, nice to see ya—we might get bombed by North Korea. We’re getting close to World War IIII, so run for the shelters—feelin’ groovy!” Colbert sings, before Simon chimes in about melting glaciers.

On the show, Simon also sang “Questions For The Angels,” a 2011 track he’s re-recorded for his new album—from which all proceeds will support a biodiversity foundation. Simon performed with jazz guitarist Bill Frisell to re-interpret the song.

Watch the double performances here: