Kevin Karlson Asks His Daughter For A Baywatch Review

Kevin’s daughter, fresh off her graduation from this past weekend, went to a movie screening of the new movie “Baywatch” that is about to this theaters.

As soon as she walked in the in door from said movie, Kevin asked what she thought of it. Katie said it was good and didn’t expect it to be. She gave it a good score because she had low expectations.

Kevin wanted to know if she was drinking at the movie then went to ask what life after college will bring her. She said she is doing a puzzle. Heather then invited her over to do competitive puzzling which Pete didn’t like it at all.

Kevin then brought up how all her friends have a jobs already and she is doing a puzzle. He also said that his daughter told her she drank before her graduation like it was a big surprise. Kevin also informed her he isn’t keeping college hours.

Hear it and let us know if you think you’ll see the movie.

