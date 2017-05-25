Gypsy Moths Are Back!

Kevin had to make an apology to Heather because a few weeks ago she showed him red bumps all over her neck that eventually spread.

She told Kevin it was a Gypsy Moth rash but he didn’t believe her. Heather told them how it has spread on her body.

Kevin saw news segment about the Gypsy Moth rashes which we played the clips of that Heather could relate to.

When they played the audio of the doctor, she was kind of excited about it much to Heather’s dismay.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.