Gypsy Moths Are Back!

May 25, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: gypsy moths, Heather Ford, Kevin Karlson

Kevin had to make an apology to Heather because a few weeks ago she showed him red bumps all over her neck that eventually spread.

She told Kevin it was a Gypsy Moth rash but he didn’t believe her. Heather told them how it has spread on her body.

Kevin saw news segment about the Gypsy Moth rashes which we played the clips of that Heather could relate to.

When they played the audio of the doctor, she was kind of excited about it much to Heather’s dismay.

