Guns N’ Roses Will Play TD Garden In October

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan continue their extensive Not In This Lifetime… tour with a stop in Boston this fall. The classic Guns N’ Roses lineup will play TD Garden Sunday, October 22nd.

Guns N’ Roses have already grossed a quarter billion dollars on their global stadium run, and the kings of hard rock look to continue their dominant run through the summer and fall. The North American leg of their tour will see the band in Philadelhia, New York, Cleveland, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more.

Nightrain and VIP presale tickets go on sale today (May 25) at 10:00 AM. Public tickets will be available June 3. More info can be found here.