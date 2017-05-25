Did We Connect? Senseless Survey

After trying to figure out if someone was actually dialed up, Kevin got a hold of a man that he had to confirm.

He started off asking if Heavy Duty was a bad way to describe his wife and if he was ever that fat kid that his parents let wear sweat pants to McDonalds. He then questioned who he was. When he asked if it was illegal to spray tan a baby, the survey took an awkward turn.

Kevin moved along though asking are you amazed that people list the hospital as their emergency contact.

The man eventually asked what these questions were so Kevin told him they are getting to know you questions and hung up saying he didn’t have time for this.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.