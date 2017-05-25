Did We Connect? Senseless Survey

May 25, 2017 8:00 AM

After trying to figure out if someone was actually dialed up, Kevin got a hold of a man that he had to confirm.

He started off asking if Heavy Duty was a bad way to describe his wife and if he was ever that fat kid that his parents let wear sweat pants to McDonalds. He then questioned who he was. When he asked if it was illegal to spray tan a baby, the survey took an awkward turn.

Kevin moved along though asking are you amazed that people list the hospital as their emergency contact.

The man eventually asked what these questions were so Kevin told him they are getting to know you questions and hung up saying he didn’t have time for this.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live