Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 25 in Classic Rock History

May 25, 2017 1:00 AM

Blue Oyster Cult played the Cape Cod Coliseum on this night in 1975. How many times did the band play THE cowbell anthem of the universe in that show?

ANSWER: Not at all. “Don’t Fear the Reaper” would not be released until the following year.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for May 25th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1965: At a concert in Cardiff, Wales, The Kinks’ Dave Davies needed stitches for a head wound he received when Mick Avory’s cymbal flew off its stand and hit the guitarist…
  • 1968: Remember the famous Monterey Pop Festival of 1967 where Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin shot to fame? Well, the following year’s festival was cancelled on this day when local residents complained and politicians applied pressure on the local government.
  • 1977: The epic movie Star Wars premiered.
  • 1978: The Who performed at Shepperton Film Studios for a private concert that was filmed for the band’s documentary “The Kids Are Alright.”
  • 2000: Eddie Van Halen began outpatient care at the Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. At the time, the guitarist denied he was being treated for cancer and said he was merely part of a clinical trial to prevent the disease. As it turned out, he did have cancer of the tongue.
  • In the WZLX ticket stash: Blue Oyster Cult played the Cape Cod Coliseum in 1975.
