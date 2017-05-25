Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: May 25 in Classic Rock History

Blue Oyster Cult played the Cape Cod Coliseum on this night in 1975. How many times did the band play THE cowbell anthem of the universe in that show?

Not at all. “Don’t Fear the Reaper” would not be released until the following year.

