Watch Out! Senseless Survey

Kevin did his random calling thing and get a hold of a woman that asked what number he was trying to call but she went with it anyways.

One of the first questions Kevin asked was do you know what to do when someone says “Watch Out!” and she seemed a little confused by it.

Kevin then went out to ask if she thought Olivia Newton John was an expensive toilet to which she replied with a laughing what are you talking about?! She then wanted to know who was this.

Next up was the question if you put two French fries in your mouth like walrus tusks? She said no.

Kevin was serious when he asked if she thought she could kill someone with her bra wire. She wanted to know who this really was and was persistent to find out but hung up during a question about hotel shampoo.

Watch Out!

